    A Family Tradition of Service in USARCENT

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central Fire Support Operations Officer, reflects on his family's military legacy at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. Inspired by his grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, who served under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II, Bean shares how this history shaped his military career. (U.S. Army video by Leo Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 10:52
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Third Army
    Army Birthday
    Pattons own
    Army 250
    #ARMY250

