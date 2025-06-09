A Family Tradition of Service in USARCENT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central Fire Support Operations Officer, reflects on his family's military legacy at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. Inspired by his grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, who served under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II, Bean shares how this history shaped his military career. (U.S. Army video by Leo Jenkins)