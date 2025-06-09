Audio Description // Dr. Diego Tibaquirá, eight-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Miami-Dade College cybersecurity professor, shares his experience participating in, and graduating from, the DoD Office of the Chief Information Officer's (DoD CIO's) and DoD Cyber Academic Engagement Office's (DoD CAEO's) premier scholarship-for-service program, the DoD Cyber Service Academy (DoD CSA).
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966581
|VIRIN:
|250411-O-HN858-7938
|Filename:
|DOD_111069678
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Audio Description // DoD CSA Alumnus Testimonial Series - Dr. Diego Tibaquirá, by Miguel La Porte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
