    Nearing the finish line for Walk it Out Wednesday

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    It’s our final MICC #WalkItOut Wednesday! Check out this update from the #MICC Command Team, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright and Mr. Cole. Over 366 teammates in 65 teams have walked over 11,600 miles. We are right on track to meet or exceed our 12,500 mile goal, right in time for the Army's 250th Birthday.

    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, Nearing the finish line for Walk it Out Wednesday, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

