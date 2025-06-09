REMARKS: 1-503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph R. Branch, outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2025. He was succeeded by Lt. Col. Travis H. Young, who also addressed the formation as the incoming commander of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)