U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph R. Branch, outgoing commander of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2025. He was succeeded by Lt. Col. Travis H. Young, who also addressed the formation as the incoming commander of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 09:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|966570
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-XY121-1903
|Filename:
|DOD_111069586
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REMARKS: 1-503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Vicenza, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.