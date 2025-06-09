AFN Rota-NAVSTA Rota Change of Command 2025

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 12, 2025) Capt. Charles Chmielak relieved Capt. Teague Suarez as the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, during a change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
