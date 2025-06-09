Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota-NAVSTA Rota Change of Command 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 12, 2025) Capt. Charles Chmielak relieved Capt. Teague Suarez as the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, during a change of command ceremony, June 12, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966569
    VIRIN: 250612-N-RB013-3036
    Filename: DOD_111069555
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: ROTA, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota-NAVSTA Rota Change of Command 2025, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download