U.S. Soldiers Rehearse Wet Gap Crossing Procedures during Saber Guardian 25

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, rehearse wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25 on June 12, 2025, in Frecatei, Romania. Exercises like this allow U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army Video Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
00;00;05;00-00;00;36;16- ROMANIAN TRANSPORTOR AMFIBIU BLINDAT CROSSES THE WATER TO ENGAGE WITH SIMULATED OPPOSING FORCES ON THE OTHER SIDE
00;00;36;17-00;01;11;13- U.S. SOLDIERS PREPARE TO AND RAFT ITALIAN T55 TANKS ACROSS THE WATER.
00;01;11;14-00;02;21;04- DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE WET GAP CROSSING REHEARSAL
06.12.2025
06.12.2025 09:49
B-Roll
966566
250612-A-WB532-9291
DOD_111069510
00:02:21
FRECATEI, RO
0
0
