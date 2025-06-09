U.S. Soldiers Rehearse Wet Gap Crossing Procedures during Saber Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, rehearse wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25 on June 12, 2025, in Frecatei, Romania. Exercises like this allow U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army Video Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)



SHOTLIST:

00;00;05;00-00;00;36;16- ROMANIAN TRANSPORTOR AMFIBIU BLINDAT CROSSES THE WATER TO ENGAGE WITH SIMULATED OPPOSING FORCES ON THE OTHER SIDE



00;00;36;17-00;01;11;13- U.S. SOLDIERS PREPARE TO AND RAFT ITALIAN T55 TANKS ACROSS THE WATER.



00;01;11;14-00;02;21;04- DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE WET GAP CROSSING REHEARSAL