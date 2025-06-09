Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers Rehearse Wet Gap Crossing Procedures during Saber Guardian 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRECATEI, ROMANIA

    06.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, rehearse wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25 on June 12, 2025, in Frecatei, Romania. Exercises like this allow U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army Video Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    SHOTLIST:
    00;00;05;00-00;00;36;16- ROMANIAN TRANSPORTOR AMFIBIU BLINDAT CROSSES THE WATER TO ENGAGE WITH SIMULATED OPPOSING FORCES ON THE OTHER SIDE

    00;00;36;17-00;01;11;13- U.S. SOLDIERS PREPARE TO AND RAFT ITALIAN T55 TANKS ACROSS THE WATER.

    00;01;11;14-00;02;21;04- DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE WET GAP CROSSING REHEARSAL

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966566
    VIRIN: 250612-A-WB532-9291
    Filename: DOD_111069510
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FRECATEI, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Rehearse Wet Gap Crossing Procedures during Saber Guardian 25, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    wet gap crossing
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download