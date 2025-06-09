Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingfish ACE Gameplay Overview

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Robert McNair 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    This video provides a walkthrough of the Kingfish ACE Game as played by the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), hosted by the 705 TRS. It highlights the structure, key mechanics, and player roles. It begins with an overview of the simulation’s objectives, then guides viewers through game setup, turn structure, crisis decision-making, airfield operations, and reporting requirements. The video also explains how events unfold, how to use mobility and combat assets, and the importance of teamwork, logistics, and morale in achieving mission success.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:40
