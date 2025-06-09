Kingfish ACE Gameplay Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video provides a walkthrough of the Kingfish ACE Game as played by the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), hosted by the 705 TRS. It highlights the structure, key mechanics, and player roles. It begins with an overview of the simulation’s objectives, then guides viewers through game setup, turn structure, crisis decision-making, airfield operations, and reporting requirements. The video also explains how events unfold, how to use mobility and combat assets, and the importance of teamwork, logistics, and morale in achieving mission success.