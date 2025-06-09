This video provides a walkthrough of the Kingfish ACE Game as played by the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), hosted by the 705 TRS. It highlights the structure, key mechanics, and player roles. It begins with an overview of the simulation’s objectives, then guides viewers through game setup, turn structure, crisis decision-making, airfield operations, and reporting requirements. The video also explains how events unfold, how to use mobility and combat assets, and the importance of teamwork, logistics, and morale in achieving mission success.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966561
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-PT039-5059
|Filename:
|DOD_111069389
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kingfish ACE Gameplay Overview, by Robert McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
