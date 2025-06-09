Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe - Kayak Turkish Steps

    ITALY

    06.08.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 8, 2025) A video highlights the Turkish Steps on the coast of Sicily, that is hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Location: IT

    MWR, Sigonella, Turkish Steps, Kayak

