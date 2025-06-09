Explore Europe - Kayak Turkish Steps

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 8, 2025) A video highlights the Turkish Steps on the coast of Sicily, that is hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
|06.08.2025
|06.12.2025 08:18
|Series
|966556
|250612-N-SH175-2001
|DOD_111069344
|00:01:00
|IT
|0
|0
