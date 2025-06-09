Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: U.S. Soldiers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing for Saber Guardian 25

    FRECATEI, ROMANIA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, rehearse wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25 on June 11, 2025, in Frecatei, Romania. Exercises like this allow U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    ["Island Wave" by Sujan Ahmed is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966546
    VIRIN: 250611-A-RE759-2001
    Filename: DOD_111069321
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FRECATEI, RO

    TAGS

    wet gap crossing, VCORPS, SaberGuardian, strongertogether, WEARENATO, DefenderEurope

