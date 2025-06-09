U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, rehearse wet gap crossing for Saber Guardian 25 on June 11, 2025, in Frecatei, Romania. Exercises like this allow U.S. Army to operate at new ports while also rehearsing the deployment and integration of U.S. military combat equipment throughout Europe, ensuring that the U.S. Army is ready at all times to support and defend NATO allies and partner forces across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
["Island Wave" by Sujan Ahmed is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966546
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-RE759-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111069321
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FRECATEI, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: U.S. Soldiers Conduct Wet Gap Crossing for Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS
