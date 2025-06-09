1AD Army 250 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 250 years, America’s Army has answered the nation’s call fighting and winning our wars, defending freedom, and standing strong with our allies. From the Revolution to today, Soldiers have led with courage, honor, and sacrifice. Here’s to the 1st Armored Division part of the legacy, service and the generations who have worn the uniform with pride. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Marquis McCants)