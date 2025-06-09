For 250 years, America’s Army has answered the nation’s call fighting and winning our wars, defending freedom, and standing strong with our allies. From the Revolution to today, Soldiers have led with courage, honor, and sacrifice. Here’s to the 1st Armored Division part of the legacy, service and the generations who have worn the uniform with pride. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Marquis McCants)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 08:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966539
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-KX494-8612
|Filename:
|DOD_111069214
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1AD Army 250 Reel, by SGT Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.