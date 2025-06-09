Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1AD Army 250 Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    06.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Armored Division

    For 250 years, America’s Army has answered the nation’s call fighting and winning our wars, defending freedom, and standing strong with our allies. From the Revolution to today, Soldiers have led with courage, honor, and sacrifice. Here’s to the 1st Armored Division part of the legacy, service and the generations who have worn the uniform with pride. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Marquis McCants)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 08:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966539
    VIRIN: 250612-A-KX494-8612
    Filename: DOD_111069214
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Army 250 Reel, by SGT Marquis McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY250
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download