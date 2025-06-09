Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army cross-trains with British soldiers on anti-drone tech during Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and British Army soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, identify nearby drones using Smartshooter attachments on their rifles during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. The Smartshooter attachment provides the weapon operator with unmanned aerial system lock-on functionalities that fire automatically at its targets. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

