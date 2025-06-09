U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and British Army soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, identify nearby drones using Smartshooter attachments on their rifles during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. The Smartshooter attachment provides the weapon operator with unmanned aerial system lock-on functionalities that fire automatically at its targets. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966529
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-NH796-9618
|Filename:
|DOD_111069157
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army cross-trains with British soldiers on anti-drone tech during Project Flytrap, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.