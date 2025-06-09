U.S. Army cross-trains with British soldiers on anti-drone tech during Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment and British Army soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment, identify nearby drones using Smartshooter attachments on their rifles during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. The Smartshooter attachment provides the weapon operator with unmanned aerial system lock-on functionalities that fire automatically at its targets. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)