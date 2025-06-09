4-2CR Conduct Urban Readiness Training at Saber Guardian 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct urban operations training during Saber Guardian 25, Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 11, 2025. The training incorporated tactical vehicle movements, drone reconnaissance integration, and breach and clear procedures in dense urban environments. The Saber Guardian 25 exercise focuses on enhancing readiness and interoperability among U.S. and Allied forces across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



Shot list:



00:00:06:00 – Soldiers apply camouflage face paint.

00:00:15:00 – Stryker vehicles maneuver en route to training area.

00:00:38:00 – Soldiers arrive at ‘Little Moscow’ urban training site.

00:00:47:00 – Soldiers rehearse room breaching and clearing techniques.

00:01:23:00 – Soldiers employ drone reconnaissance and aerial maneuvers in urban environment.

00:01:39:22 – Soldiers conduct room clearing and simulated combat casualty care.

00:02:01:22 – Soldiers participate in after action review (AAR)