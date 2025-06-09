The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is an armored fighting vehicle designed to transport Soldiers and provide covering fire to suppress enemy troops and destroy armored vehicles. As we prepare to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, we honor the legacy of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the brave Soldiers who operate it. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 06:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966510
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-YI872-4527
|Filename:
|DOD_111069064
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CAMP TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Legacy of The Bradley Fighting Vehicle, by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.