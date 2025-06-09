Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Legacy of The Bradley Fighting Vehicle

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is an armored fighting vehicle designed to transport Soldiers and provide covering fire to suppress enemy troops and destroy armored vehicles. As we prepare to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, we honor the legacy of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the brave Soldiers who operate it. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    VCORPS
    WEARENATO
    armynewswire
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    ABD250
    army250

