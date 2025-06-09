video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is an armored fighting vehicle designed to transport Soldiers and provide covering fire to suppress enemy troops and destroy armored vehicles. As we prepare to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, we honor the legacy of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the brave Soldiers who operate it. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)