U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Holloway, 351st Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Onyx Battle 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, speak on the importance and their experience of the 42nd Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, June 6, 2025. Joan Mann Special Sports Day helped bring communities together, creating a stronger bond between civilians and RAF Mildenhall Military personnel. (U.S Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 04:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966503
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-XJ093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111068955
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joan Mann Special Sports Day 2025: A Day to Remember, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
