Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joan Mann Special Sports Day 2025: A Day to Remember

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Holloway, 351st Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Onyx Battle 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, speak on the importance and their experience of the 42nd Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, June 6, 2025. Joan Mann Special Sports Day helped bring communities together, creating a stronger bond between civilians and RAF Mildenhall Military personnel. (U.S Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 04:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966503
    VIRIN: 250612-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068955
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joan Mann Special Sports Day 2025: A Day to Remember, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th ARW
    Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download