    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ulalia Freeman 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Every dollar makes a difference! Help Soldiers and their families through tough times by donating to the AER campaign today. The campaign ends June 14-let’s finish strong, Stuttgart!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 03:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 966498
    VIRIN: 250603-A-YC502-3355
    Filename: DOD_111068890
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20250603 AER campaign, by SGT Ulalia Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

