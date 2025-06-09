EJ King Middle-High School held their Commencement Ceremony at Bunka Hall in Sasebo, Japan, June 6th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 02:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966492
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111068819
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EJ King Middle High School Graduation 2025, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.