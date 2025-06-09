Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EJ King Middle High School Graduation 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    EJ King Middle-High School held their Commencement Ceremony at Bunka Hall in Sasebo, Japan, June 6th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966492
    VIRIN: 250606-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068819
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EJ King Middle High School Graduation 2025, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Graduation Ceremony
    EJ King High School

