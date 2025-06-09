AFN Humphreys Welcome Wagon Korea B-Roll and Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll from the Welcome Wagon of Korea program and an interview with Kelly Karwel, the founder and president of Welcome Wagon Korea, wherein she introduces the program and shares her personal experiences and struggles when completing permanent changes of station, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)