MARFORK Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll and Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza, outgoing commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea hold a change of command ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2024. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, to the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong).
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 03:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966488
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111068795
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
