Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORK Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll and Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza, outgoing commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea hold a change of command ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2024. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, to the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966488
    VIRIN: 250605-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068795
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll and Interview, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download