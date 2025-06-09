MARFORK Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll and Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza, outgoing commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea hold a change of command ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 5, 2024. The ceremony represented the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, to the incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong).