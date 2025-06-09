U.S. Air Force Capt. David Bartlett, Osan Air Base chaplain, discuss the Four Chaplains' Memorial Run & Ruck held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on April 17, 2025. The was made up of 5 events: a Norwegian Foot March (30k), a Half-Marathon (21k), a 10k Race, a 5k Race, and a Family Fun Run (1k) (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong).
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966487
|VIRIN:
|250517-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111068783
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Air Base Four Chaplains' Memorial Run & Ruck B-Roll & Interview, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
