    Osan Air Base Four Chaplains' Memorial Run & Ruck B-Roll & Interview

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Bartlett, Osan Air Base chaplain, discuss the Four Chaplains' Memorial Run & Ruck held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on April 17, 2025. The was made up of 5 events: a Norwegian Foot March (30k), a Half-Marathon (21k), a 10k Race, a 5k Race, and a Family Fun Run (1k) (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966487
    VIRIN: 250517-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068783
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: KR

