    Pacific Update: General Randall Reed visits MOD, MOFA

    JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force General Randall Reed, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, met with the Nakatani Gen, Minister of Defense, Fujii Hisayuki, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, and senior officials from the Japan Self Defense Forces in Tokyo, Japan.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 23:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 966480
    VIRIN: 250606-F-BT860-2263
    Filename: DOD_111068656
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

