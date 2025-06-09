250207-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 07, 2025) - Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan and the local community volunteered at the Nagasaka Greenery and Preservation Area to clear the area for a local vegetable garden managed by the city of Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 22:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966478
|VIRIN:
|250207-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111068616
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NPASE Japan Volunteers with the Local Community, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.