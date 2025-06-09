Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPASE Japan Volunteers with the Local Community

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250207-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 07, 2025) - Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan and the local community volunteered at the Nagasaka Greenery and Preservation Area to clear the area for a local vegetable garden managed by the city of Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 22:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966478
    VIRIN: 250207-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068616
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    This work, NPASE Japan Volunteers with the Local Community, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    NPASE
    Sailors
    Volunteering & Community Service

