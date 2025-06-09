Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific (IMCOM-Pacific) Change of Responsibility.

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Brian Gruspe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific (IMCOM-Pacific) Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, marking the transition of senior enlisted leadership from Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Jon Y. Williams to CSM Derek G. Wise.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966475
    VIRIN: 250611-D-OP218-7402
    Filename: DOD_111068562
    Length: 00:34:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific (IMCOM-Pacific) Change of Responsibility., by Brian Gruspe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

