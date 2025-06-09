U.S. and U.K. Forces Conduct Joint Fuel Operations at Fort Barfoot

Sergeant Justin T. Leach discusses the collaboration between U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and British soldiers from the 152nd North Irish Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, during bulk fuel operations at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. The video features Leach’s remarks alongside B-roll footage of joint assault hoseline setup, pump operations, and technical coordination between allied forces. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).
