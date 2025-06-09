Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and U.K. Forces Conduct Joint Fuel Operations at Fort Barfoot

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sergeant Justin T. Leach discusses the collaboration between U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and British soldiers from the 152nd North Irish Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, during bulk fuel operations at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, in support of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. The video features Leach’s remarks alongside B-roll footage of joint assault hoseline setup, pump operations, and technical coordination between allied forces. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 21:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966472
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PK275-3132
    Filename: DOD_111068526
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

