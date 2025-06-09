Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo performed a Command Assessment for Readiness and Training drill with various emergency services on the base including Medical, Security, the Fire Department, and the training teams, June 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 02:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966471
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111068513
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS CART Assessment, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.