    CFAS CART Assessment

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo performed a Command Assessment for Readiness and Training drill with various emergency services on the base including Medical, Security, the Fire Department, and the training teams, June 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 02:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966471
    VIRIN: 250605-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068513
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    CART. Command Assessment for Readiness and Training

