U.S. Army Drill Team rehearses drill movements in preparation for the Army 250th Birthday

The U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, rehearses drill movements in preparation for the Army 250th Birthday Parade at Ft. McNair, Washington D.C., June 10, 2025. Commemorating 250 years of Army service, the parade will feature soldiers from across the nation, coming together to represent the strength, unity, and history of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jesse May)