    3rd Infantry Division Rocky B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Rocky the Bulldog, the face of the 3rd Infantry Division visits with Soldiers at the 3rd ID Headquarters building at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 11, 2025. Created by Disney animators in 1965, Rocky the Bulldog symbolizes the grit and heroism of 3rd ID service members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966455
    VIRIN: 250611-A-FO227-1692
    Filename: DOD_111068169
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    ROTM
    Rocky The Bulldog

