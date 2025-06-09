Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMT construction at JBSA-Lackland provides foundation for future Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Construction is underway after the groundbreaking of Airman Training Complex #8 on Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas. The construction of the Basic Military Training West campus, which started in 2019, is part of a multi-year program led by AFCEC and in collaboration with Air Force and industry partners to centralize BMT campuses to increase efficiency and replace training and housing facilities that are more than 50 years old. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966446
    VIRIN: 250610-F-HE309-1002
    Filename: DOD_111067949
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMT construction at JBSA-Lackland provides foundation for future Airmen, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BMT
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Basic Military Training (BMT)
    AIR FORCE CIVILIAN ENGINEER CENTER

