BMT construction at JBSA-Lackland provides foundation for future Airmen

Construction is underway after the groundbreaking of Airman Training Complex #8 on Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas. The construction of the Basic Military Training West campus, which started in 2019, is part of a multi-year program led by AFCEC and in collaboration with Air Force and industry partners to centralize BMT campuses to increase efficiency and replace training and housing facilities that are more than 50 years old. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)
|06.10.2025
|06.11.2025 17:14
|Package
