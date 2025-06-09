Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment wish the U..S. Army a Happy Birthday during exercise Saber Guardian 25 at Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|966430
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-UV911-6861
|PIN:
|123533
|Filename:
|DOD_111067572
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAMP WOLF, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment tells U.S. Army, Happy Birthday, by SPC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.