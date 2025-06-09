Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment tells U.S. Army, Happy Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP WOLF, HUNGARY

    06.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment wish the U..S. Army a Happy Birthday during exercise Saber Guardian 25 at Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 966430
    VIRIN: 250611-A-UV911-6861
    PIN: 123533
    Filename: DOD_111067572
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAMP WOLF, HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment tells U.S. Army, Happy Birthday, by SPC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    ABD250
    army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download