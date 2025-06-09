U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 settle into field living conditions at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe Jean-Baptiste, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).
Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 15:19
Length:
|00:01:24
