    Field Living Conditions

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 settle into field living conditions at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe Jean-Baptiste, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966425
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PK275-7604
    Filename: DOD_111067480
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    MojaveFalcon25

