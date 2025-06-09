24th and 15th CST Training in Albany NY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 24th Civil Support Team based in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, conducts training at the port of Albany on June 9, 2025. Also, the 15th Civil Support Team base on Vermont, conduct training at the Palace theatre in Albany on June 10, 2025. Both teams are participating in Exercise Mohawk Arrow.