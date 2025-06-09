24th and 15th CST Training in Albany NY

The 24th Civil Support Team based in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, conducts training at the port of Albany on June 9, 2025. Also, the 15th Civil Support Team base on Vermont, conduct training at the Palace theatre in Albany on June 10, 2025. Both teams are participating in Exercise Mohawk Arrow.
