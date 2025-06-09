Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th and 15th CST Training in Albany NY

    ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Jaclyn Lyons 

    New York National Guard

    The 24th Civil Support Team based in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, conducts training at the port of Albany on June 9, 2025. Also, the 15th Civil Support Team base on Vermont, conduct training at the Palace theatre in Albany on June 10, 2025. Both teams are participating in Exercise Mohawk Arrow.

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    CST
    WMD
    NYNG

