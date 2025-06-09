Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant Perez: Day in the life

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Staff Sgt. Rhoderick Perez, a drill sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, leads trainees through day three of the Forge, the final field training event for basic training Soldiers, on April 23, 2025. Perez provides mentorship and guidance as recruits complete the rigorous multi-day exercise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966418
    VIRIN: 250423-A-CU183-4397
    Filename: DOD_111067204
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Basic Training
    BCT
    drill sergeant
    be all you can be

