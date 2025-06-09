Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Veteran John Brayley reflects on Army life, Pride and Tradition

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Footage includes an interview with Retired Army Veteran John Brayley, Web Master for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 15:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966417
    VIRIN: 250611-A-UJ512-7556
    Filename: DOD_111067177
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Veteran John Brayley reflects on Army life, Pride and Tradition, by PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army250, ArmyParade, 3rd ID, rockofthemarne, ArmyVeteran

