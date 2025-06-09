Footage includes an interview with Retired Army Veteran John Brayley, Web Master for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Field, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|06.11.2025
|06.11.2025 15:14
|Interviews
|966417
|250611-A-UJ512-7556
|DOD_111067177
|00:03:23
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Army Veteran John Brayley reflects on Army life, Pride and Tradition, by PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
