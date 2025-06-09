Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood Army Birthday Ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Headquarters, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence

    Fort Leonard Wood Celebrating the Army 250th Birthday, During the week leading up to June 14th Fort Leonard Wood will be hosting a 250-team relay run as well as a brief history lesson on the Army's past battles.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966416
    VIRIN: 250611-A-XF369-1002
    Filename: DOD_111067175
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Army Birthday Ceremony
