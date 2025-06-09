Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville-250: Wrap Up Video

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines and Nashville locals discuss the importance and their enjoyment of Marine Week Nashville-250 at Nashville, Tennessee, June 7, 2025. Nashville hosted Marine Week 250, an event recognizing 250 years of distinguished service by the United States Marine Corps, the observance featured static displays, formal ceremonies, precision performances by the Silent Drill Platoon, and musical presentations by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:07
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Marine Week Nashville-250: Wrap Up Video, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC250
    Marine Week Nashville 250

