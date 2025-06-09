Marine Week Nashville-250: Wrap Up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Nashville locals discuss the importance and their enjoyment of Marine Week Nashville-250 at Nashville, Tennessee, June 7, 2025. Nashville hosted Marine Week 250, an event recognizing 250 years of distinguished service by the United States Marine Corps, the observance featured static displays, formal ceremonies, precision performances by the Silent Drill Platoon, and musical presentations by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)