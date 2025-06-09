Marine Week Nashville-250: Wrap Up Video

U.S. Marines and Nashville locals discuss the importance and their enjoyment of Marine Week Nashville-250 at Nashville, Tennessee, June 7, 2025. Nashville hosted Marine Week 250, an event recognizing 250 years of distinguished service by the United States Marine Corps, the observance featured static displays, formal ceremonies, precision performances by the Silent Drill Platoon, and musical presentations by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966410
|VIRIN:
|250607-M-UY446-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111067081
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
