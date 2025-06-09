Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message from the New BAMC Commander

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Meet our new Commander, COL Kevin Kelly and his wife Dr. Christina Kelly. Join us as we welcome our new Commander to the team!

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 13:58
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:01:25
