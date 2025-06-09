A Message from the New BAMC Commander

Meet our new Commander, COL Kevin Kelly and his wife Dr. Christina Kelly. Join us as we welcome our new Commander to the team!
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 13:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|966409
|VIRIN:
|250611-O-CD868-7483
|Filename:
|DOD_111067063
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
