    Navy Leaders Testify Before House Armed Services Committee Regarding Budget, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Secretary John C. Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith testify before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the Navy’s fiscal year 2026 budget during a hearing in Washington, June 11, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 966408
    Filename: DOD_111067018
    Length: 01:39:09
    Location: US

