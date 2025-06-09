Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth, Caine Testify Before Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee Part 1

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, June 11, 2025. The Senate is reviewing the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2026 budget. Part 1 of 2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 13:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 966402
    Filename: DOD_111066916
    Length: 01:04:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

