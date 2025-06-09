Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Renew Your USID Online

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    Skip the line -- renew online! Follow these steps to renew your eligible retiree or dependent Uniformed Services Identification (USID) card online today.

    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Renew Your USID Online, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mncc
    Defense Manpower Data Center
    DMDC
    MyNavy Career Center
    ID card services

