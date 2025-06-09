Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leaders Testify on Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation Budgets

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Senior leaders testify on the fiscal year 2026 Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation budgets during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development subcommittee in Washington, June 11, 2025. Witnesses include D. Lee Forsgren, acting assistant secretary and principal deputy secretary of the Army for civil works; Army Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr., chief of engineers and Army Corps of Engineers commanding general; and Scott Cameron, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget at the Interior Department.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:37
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:27:32
