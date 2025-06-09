Senior Leaders Testify on Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation Budgets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leaders testify on the fiscal year 2026 Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation budgets during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s energy and water development subcommittee in Washington, June 11, 2025. Witnesses include D. Lee Forsgren, acting assistant secretary and principal deputy secretary of the Army for civil works; Army Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr., chief of engineers and Army Corps of Engineers commanding general; and Scott Cameron, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget at the Interior Department.