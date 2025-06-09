U.S. Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing Honor Guard demonstrate a military funeral honors ceremony for Civil Air Patrol Cadets at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The cadets were taught about various military ceremony procedures, military standards and had the opportunity to get hands on experience in flag folding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966384
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-UQ930-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111066533
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell AFB Honor Guard Conducts Demonstration for Civil Air Patrol Cadets, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.