    1-137th Aviation Regiment Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment take part in annual training at Camp Grayling in Grayling, Michigan, June 1-14, 2025. Annual training enhances unit readiness and mission capability by executing essential missions such as aerial door gunnery, sling load operations and other tactical exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:44
    This work, 1-137th Aviation Regiment Annual Training, by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard, National Guard, Ohio Army National Guard, Aviation, Camp Grayling

