Air Traffic Control tower operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air traffic controller Airmen and radar, airfield and weather systems (RAWS) specialists from the 22nd Operations Support Squadron work in the air traffic control tower at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 6, 2025. While the controllers spoke to aircrews, RAWS serviced cables in the floor of the tower control area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)