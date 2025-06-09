Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Control tower operations

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Air traffic controller Airmen and radar, airfield and weather systems (RAWS) specialists from the 22nd Operations Support Squadron work in the air traffic control tower at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 6, 2025. While the controllers spoke to aircrews, RAWS serviced cables in the floor of the tower control area. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966382
    VIRIN: 250606-F-AL288-2555
    Filename: DOD_111066527
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    This work, Air Traffic Control tower operations, by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Traffic Control
    McConnell Air Force Base
    KC-46
    Radar Airfield and Weather Systems

