Soldiers from across Ohio compete in the 2025 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, April 4-6, 2025. The BWC featured events designed to challenge participants in multiple areas including marksmanship, land navigation, combat fitness and military leadership.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|966377
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-AJ708-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111066444
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Max Elliott and SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
