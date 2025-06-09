Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott and Spc. Carleeann Smiddy

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across Ohio compete in the 2025 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, April 4-6, 2025. The BWC featured events designed to challenge participants in multiple areas including marksmanship, land navigation, combat fitness and military leadership.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 966377
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-AJ708-1001
    Filename: DOD_111066444
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
