MCRC Participates in Celebrity Softball Event during Marine Week Nashville

U.S. Marine Corps Recruiters with Recruiting Station Nashville and Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, participate in a celebrity softball event at First Horizon Park during Marine Week Nashville, June 3, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966365
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-AK974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111066089
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
