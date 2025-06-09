Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRC Participates in Celebrity Softball Event during Marine Week Nashville

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruiters with Recruiting Station Nashville and Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, participate in a celebrity softball event at First Horizon Park during Marine Week Nashville, June 3, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966365
    VIRIN: 250603-M-AK974-1001
    Filename: DOD_111066089
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC Participates in Celebrity Softball Event during Marine Week Nashville, by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRC
    4MCD, recruiting, poolee, Marine Week Nashville, #250usmcNashville

