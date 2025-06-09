Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 156th CRG conducting shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training at Sentry North

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct a shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training during Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 5, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity to ensure participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 08:06
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    156th Contingency Response Group
    156th CRG

