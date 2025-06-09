The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced held an intense physical training event June 6, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany, in honor of John J. Pinder Jr, a United States Army Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in World War II during the Battle of Normandy. Pinder, despite being severely wounded, risked his life to ensure vital communication equipment made it to the shore, playing a crucial role in the success of the Normandy invasion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons; Music courtesy of artlist.io)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 07:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966348
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-CM960-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111065761
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 44th ESB-E honors memory of John J. Pinder Jr, by SGT Marquis Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
