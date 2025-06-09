44th ESB-E honors memory of John J. Pinder Jr

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced held an intense physical training event June 6, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany, in honor of John J. Pinder Jr, a United States Army Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in World War II during the Battle of Normandy. Pinder, despite being severely wounded, risked his life to ensure vital communication equipment made it to the shore, playing a crucial role in the success of the Normandy invasion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons; Music courtesy of artlist.io)