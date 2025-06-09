Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th ESB-E honors memory of John J. Pinder Jr

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons 

    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion

    The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced held an intense physical training event June 6, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany, in honor of John J. Pinder Jr, a United States Army Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in World War II during the Battle of Normandy. Pinder, despite being severely wounded, risked his life to ensure vital communication equipment made it to the shore, playing a crucial role in the success of the Normandy invasion. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons; Music courtesy of artlist.io)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 07:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966348
    VIRIN: 250606-A-CM960-2001
    Filename: DOD_111065761
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE

    This work, 44th ESB-E honors memory of John J. Pinder Jr, by SGT Marquis Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

