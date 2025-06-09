The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced held a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren, June 4, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren retires following 22 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons; Music courtesy of artlist.io)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 07:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966336
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-CM960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111065684
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren retirement ceremony, by SGT Marquis Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.