Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren retirement ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons 

    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion

    The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced held a retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren, June 4, 2025 in Baumholder, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren retires following 22 years of dedicated service. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marquis Clemons; Music courtesy of artlist.io)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 07:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966336
    VIRIN: 250604-A-CM960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111065684
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Orren retirement ceremony, by SGT Marquis Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2SIGBDE
    Army Retirement Ceremony
    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download