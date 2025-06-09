U.S. and Sweden Bilateral Training 2025 Week 1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966322" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers based out of Ronneby, work with the 1st Helicopter Squadron to execute focused bilateral training at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Mar. 30th through June 14th, 2025. The 57th RQS sent a small specialized team composed of TACP, intelligence, communications and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists to integrate with the Swedish air force rangers. Together they executed live, full-mission profiles to develop and test tactics, techniques and procedures for the ever evolving battlefield in unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS and infiltration methods for traditional and non-traditional personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Brooke Rogers)