Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Wiesbaden HS Graduation, DoDEA Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.29.2025

    Video by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    On May 30th, the historic Wiesbaden Kurhaus was filled with pride, joy, and unforgettable memories as Wiesbaden High School celebrated the incredible achievements of the class of 2025. From heartfelt speeches to the iconic cap toss, every moment reflected the resilience, growth, and determination of our students.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 04:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966321
    VIRIN: 250409-D-OJ223-6916
    Filename: DOD_111065498
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WIESBADEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Wiesbaden HS Graduation, DoDEA Europe, by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    student
    DODEA
    DODEA Europe
    graduation 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download