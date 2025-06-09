Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Convoys Across European Theater During Saber Guardian 25

    CAMP CROFT, HUNGARY

    06.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a multinational convoy from Germany to Hungary during Saber Guardian 25, June 6–8, 2025. Across three days, 2CR Soldiers executed vehicle movements through the Czech Republic and Hungary, staged at Camp Croft, Hungary, and conducted offload and sustainment operations in support of NATO’s mission to maintain readiness and interoperability across Europe. U.S. Army video footage captured by Spc. Carlos Marquez.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966320
    VIRIN: 250611-A-GR811-4452
    Filename: DOD_111065480
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP CROFT, HU

    TAGS

    2CR
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DefenderEurope

